At first glance, Germany's federal election looks like a done deal – all major polls predict Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to come in first, a result that should mean no political upheaval in Europe's biggest economy.

But it will be for the first time since WWII that six parties may enter the Bundestag or national parliament, including a group of far-right nationalists.

Unemployment has halved in the 12 years since Merkel became chancellor while the economy is buoyant – the strongest in western Europe.

But her decision to accept over a million refugees in the last three years has angered many, including the right-wing AfD or Alternative for Germany party.

Former Lawyer Alexander Gauland, who was one of its founders, admits the refugee issue has given his party real impetus.