WORLD
3 MIN READ
KRG leader Barzani delays independence vote announcement
There has been uncertainty about whether the vote will go ahead on Monday as the United States and Iran, as well as powerful neighbour Turkey, have stepped up their opposition.
KRG leader Barzani delays independence vote announcement
Iraqi Kurdish president Barzani addresses a rally in Erbil, Iraq. September 22, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2017

Iraqi Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani on Saturday delayed a scheduled news conference on the independence referendum he has called for next week as international pressure mounts for a postponement.

There has been uncertainty about whether the vote will go ahead on Monday as the United States and Iran, as well as powerful neighbour Turkey, have stepped up their opposition.

Explore:  Regional economy likely to suffer after KRG vote

"The news conference will take place on Sunday and the time and venue will be announced later," Barzani's office said without elaborating.

On Friday, the Iraqi Kurdish leader had insisted that the vote would be held as planned, despite a warning from the UN Security Council that it was "potentially destabilising".

"The referendum is no longer in my hands, nor is it in those of the (political) parties - it is in your hands," Barzani told a large crowd at a football stadium in Arbil, capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

But behind the scenes negotiations are still taking place aimed at persuading Barzani to postpone any referendum, according to officials close to the discussions.

Recommended

The federal government in Baghdad is also opposed to the referendum, which it has called unconstitutional.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council urged "dialogue and compromise" to address differences between the Iraqi government and the regional authorities.

It also said the vote could weaken the military campaign against Daesh, "in which Kurdish forces have played a critical role".

Baghdad this week launched offensives to oust Daesh from the last two pockets it controls in Iraq.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has more on the story from Bashiqa in northern Iraq.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria