German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Social Democrat challenger, Martin Schulz are still fighting hard for every vote as Germany prepares to head to the polls on Sunday.

Merkel's final campaign speech in Munich on Friday focused on stability, security and a promise to avoid tax increases.

At Berlin’s Gendarmenmarkt, SPD leader Martin Schulz urged supporters to make their voices heard, saying that high voter turnout could help offset growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

According to analysts and latest polls, Merkel is still the favourite to be re-elected as chancellor for the fourth time.