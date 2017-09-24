Russian air strikes have killed 45 members of a rebel group in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said on Sunday.

It was unclear why the strikes, which took place Saturday, targeted members of the Faylaq Al Sham rebel group, which has taken part in peace talks supervised by Moscow in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The strikes hit the group in the province of Idlib, which is part of a so-called “de-confliction” zone agreed in a deal between Syrian regime allies Russia and Iran, and rebel backer Turkey.

The Observatory initially reported a lower toll, but said the figure had risen as bodies were recovered after the strike on one of the rebel group’s headquarters on the outskirts of the village of Tal Mardikh.

Faylaq al-Sham is known for its close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

It has fought against the former Al Qaeda affiliate that now effectively controls nearly all of Idlib after chasing its former rebel allies from their positions in fighting this summer.

A spokesman for Faylaq Al Sham confirmed the group’s headquarters had been targeted, despite their participation in the last round of talks in Astana.