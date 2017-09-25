WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire kills eleven in eastern China
The fire broke out shortly after midnight in the city of Taizhou in Zhejiang province and left two people hospitalised in serious condition while 10 others received minor injuries.
Fire kills eleven in eastern China
The city of Taizhou has seen a number of deadly fires in recent years. In February, a massage parlour caught fire leaving 18 people dead in the city’s outskirts.  / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2017

Eleven people died when a blaze engulfed two houses early Monday in an eastern China city prone to fatal fire disasters, the government said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight in the city of Taizhou in Zhejiang province and left two other people hospitalised in serious condition, a local government statement said.

Ten more people sustained minor injuries.

The fire was soon brought under control and its cause was being investigated.

Deadly fires are common in China, where fire safety regulations are widely flouted and enforcement is often lax.

Recommended

Taizhou has seen a number of deadly fires in recent years.

In 2007, at least 17 people were killed and several others injured when a fire engulfed a building of shops and apartments in Taizhou.

Sixteen people perished in 2014 when a fire tore through a shoe factory in the city.

 Another 18 died in February of this year in a blaze at a foot massage parlour on the city’s outskirts.

Four people in charge of the massage establishment were detained following that disaster.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria