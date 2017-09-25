At least 84 Syrian civilians in Syria’s Raqqa province were killed in airstrikes carried out by the US-led coalition, a new report by Human Rights Watch says.

The strikes in March were believed to have targeted Daesh fighters, but instead hit a bakery, a market and a school housing displaced civilians. Nearly 30 children were among those killed.

The rights group is now calling for an investigation into the attacks, saying adequate precautions to avoid civilian deaths may not have been taken.

The 42-page report, which was based its conclusions on an on-the-ground investigation into the attacks, said: “Human Rights Watch found that ISIS [Daesh] fighters were at these sites, but so were dozens, perhaps hundreds, of civilians.”

“The coalition should conduct thorough, prompt, and impartial investigations of the attacks, do everything feasible to prevent similar attacks, and provide compensation or condolence payments to people who suffered losses due to the coalition’s operations,” it added.

The coalition’s Combined Joint Task Force had said the targeting of the Mansourah school, which reportedly housed many civilians unaffiliated to Daesh, was based on intelligence that the building was being used as a Daesh headquarters and weapons-storage facility.

There was no information to suggest that civilians were in the school, the coalition said.