Germany is heading into months of uncertainty while Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on a complex process trying to build a coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens, an alliance untested at the national level.

Merkel won a fourth term on Sunday although support for her conservatives slumped to the lowest since 1949 and voters turned to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in response to the migrant crisis.

"We will start discussions both with the FDP and the Greens but let me add, also with the Social Democrats (SPD) because I believe it's important that Germany gets a stable, good government. I heard what the SPD said (to go into opposition). Yet we should stay in contact," Merkel said.

"I will, of course, start discussions with the CSU and I keep being optimistic that we will find solutions. We will act together, there is no question about it."

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more from Berlin.

'Eternal chancellor'

After 12 years in power and running on a promise of stability and economic strength, Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc scored 33 percent, according to final results, against 20.5 percent for the Social Democrats under challenger Martin Schulz, who pledged to go into the opposition.

The election marked a breakthrough for the AfD, which with 12.6 percent became the third-strongest party and vowed to "go after" Merkel over her migrant and refugee policy.

'Nightmare victory'

The entry of around 90 hard-right nationalist MPs to the glass-domed Bundestag chamber breaks a taboo in post-World War II Germany.

"A nightmare victory for Merkel," said Germany's top-selling daily Bild.

"The governing parties and the chancellor squandered the people's faith in them."

Merkel had no one but herself to blame for the bruising she got from voters, said the weekly Der Spiegel.

"Angela Merkel deserved this defeat," the magazine's Dirk Kurbjuweit wrote, accusing her of running an "uninspired" campaign and "largely ignoring the challenges posed by the right."

Political scientist Suzanne Schuettemeyer of the University of Halle in eastern Germany said despite it remaining an opposition party, the AfD's presence in parliament would harm Germany's image abroad.

"It's Germany and it will change the way we are perceived, because AfD will speak a language that we thought we had overcome, that was outside of our political consensus," she told AFP.

'Excessively feisty'

"We will take our country back," vowed the AfD's jubilant Alexander Gauland, who has recently urged Germans to be proud of their war veterans and said a government official who is of Turkish origin should be "dumped in Anatolia."

While joyful supporters of the AfD – a party with links to the far-right French National Front and Britain's UKIP – sang the German anthem at a Berlin club late Sunday, hundreds of protesters shouted: "Nazis out!"

But just hours after its triumph, the party's long-simmering infighting between radical and more moderate forces spilled out into the open at a dramatic morning news conference.

AfD co-leader Frauke Petry stunned her colleagues by saying she would not join the party's parliamentary group and would serve as an independent MP.

She then abruptly left the room in a move Gauland criticised as "excessively feisty."

TRT World’sSarah Morice reports from Berlin and Jack Parrock explains the latest from Brussels.

Coalition talks

While Germany still digests the rise of the right-wingers, Merkel's inner circle was preparing for what could be protracted coalition talks with smaller parties.