WORLD
1 MIN READ
A different image: Palestinian women band together in photo exhibition
Bethlehem's Sabrein Zeidan broke through as a photographer in a largely male-dominated profession. Now she's focusing her lens on other Palestinian women challenging gender stereotypes.
A different image: Palestinian women band together in photo exhibition
The exhibition has been launched in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestine. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2017

Some in Middle Eastern societies see women’s participation in the workforce, especially in politics and art, as a threat to generations-old traditions.

Sabrein Zeidan, a woman in the occupied West Bank, is using her camera to change this perception.

She captures scenes of Palestinian women in the workforce, challenging stereotypes in male-dominated professions. 

Recommended

“Photography is known to be a man's profession, but that is not true. The Palestinian woman is capable of doing it as well,” Zeidan says.

TRT World’sMohammad Hamayel has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria