WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian air strikes kill 37 civilians in Syria's Idlib, war monitor says
Russia's defence ministry denies the allegation. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says this was the highest civilian death toll in Idlib since the region was designated in May as one of the "de-escalation" zones by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.
Russian air strikes kill 37 civilians in Syria's Idlib, war monitor says
Russian jets bombed the district of Jisr Al Shughur in Syrias Idlib province, on September 25, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2017

Russian air strikes on Syria's northwest province of Idlib on Monday killed at least 37 civilians including 12 children, a war monitor said. However, Moscow has denied it was behind civilian deaths.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced it was the highest civilian death toll in Idlib since the region was designated in May as one of Syria's "de-escalation" zones under a deal brokered by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

"The air raids struck several locations and villages in the district of Jisr Al Shughur, leaving 37 dead among civilians, including 12 children," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said, updating an earlier toll of 27 dead.

After several months of calm, Idlib province has for the past two weeks been the target of heavy air strikes by the Syrian regime and its Russian allies, following an assault in neighbouring Hama province also covered by the de-escalation accord.

Daesh has no fighters in Idlib.

Syria's exiled opposition blamed Russia and the Syrian regime for what it called the "criminal" bombing, according to a statement.

Recommended

In what the Istanbul-based National Coalition branded "war crimes," hospitals, medical installations, schools and civil defence facilities had been hit, it said.

Russia denies allegations

The Russian Defence Ministry denied the allegations that its air strikes had killed civilians in Idlib, saying that in recent days it had only bombed militant fighters in the area.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticised Moscow on Monday for the same reason, saying that recent Russian bombing in Idlib had killed civilians and moderate rebels and that this would be discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited Turkey this week.

Putin is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday for talks on Syria.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov of the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the Russian and Syrian air forces did not bomb residential areas and accused the observatory of making up allegations and of sympathising with radical militants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria