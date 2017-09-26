French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday proposed setting up a joint military "rapid response force" for the European Union by 2020.

In the speech delivered two days after the German election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel's alliance did less well than expected, Macron portrayed Europe as needing to relaunch itself, saying that on issues as diverse as asylum, border protection, corporate tax, intelligence sharing, defence and financial stability it needed to forge deeper cooperation.

Setting out his vision for a reformed EU, Macron said the force could act as "a partner for national armies" in countries willing to participate in the scheme.

"At the beginning of the next decade, Europe must have a joint intervention force, a common defence budget and a joint doctrine for action," Macron said at the La Sorbonne University in Paris.

A joint European intelligence academy to better fight against terrorism and a shared civil protection force should be formed, he added.

Jack Parrock reports with more for TRT World on Brussels' reaction to Macron's speech.

The 39-year-old president also called for the EU to be rebuilt on better values.

"The only path that assures our future is the rebuilding of a Europe that is sovereign, united and democratic," the former investment banker and philosophy student said in his opening remarks.

He said a separate budget for the 19 countries that use the euro - out of 28 EU member states - was necessary to finance joint investments and to insulate against economic shocks.

In the past he has said such a budget should amount to "several points of GDP", but he did not put a figure on it on Tuesday. Ahead of his speech, Elysee officials said Macron hoped his ideas would be taken into account in Germany's coalition building negotiations.

German challenge