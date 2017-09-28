Google formally offered its solution to avoid more EU mega-fines on Wednesday, proposing to run its controversial shopping service as a stand-alone business.

The European Commission in June slapped Google with a record 2.4 billion euro (more than $2.7 billion) fine for illegally favouring its shopping service in search results.

The fine came after seven years of investigation launched by complaints from other price-comparison services that lost 90 percent of traffic against Google Shopping, according to the European Commission.

"We’re implementing a remedy to comply with the European Commission's recent decision," Al Verney, a spokesperson for Google said in a statement.

Google, which was given until Thursday to provide its remedy or face further fines, is also appealing the decision at EU court.

Others to compete over Google ads

The remedy by Google invites other comparison services to auction for display space on Google search results.