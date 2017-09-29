German champions Bayern Munich sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday, a day after they suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in the Champions League.

The club issued a statement on Thursday saying performances this season had failed to live up to expectations with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge pinpointing Wednesday’s defeat in Paris as evidence of the team’s struggles.

Bayern, who have won the last five consecutive Bundesliga titles, are currently in third place, three points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Ancelotti struggling after early success

Bayern threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against VfL Wolfsburg last week, having also suffered a surprise defeat at Hoffenheim earlier this month.

Italian Ancelotti joined last season, succeeding Pep Guardiola, and enjoyed immediate success, winning the Bundesliga title in his debut campaign.

His side, however, were less successful in Europe and were eliminated in the quarter-finals of 2016/17 Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid.