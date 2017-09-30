Supporters of Catalan independence began occupying polling stations on Friday, setting up a possible confrontation with police who have been ordered to clear them out by Sunday morning to ensure a referendum cannot go ahead.

The central government, which has sent thousands of police reinforcements to stop people voting and has attempted to dismantle the infrastructure needed to conduct the referendum it says is illegal, insisted it would not go ahead.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said in an interview, however: "Everything is prepared at the more than 2,000 voting points so they have ballot boxes and voting slips, and have everything people need to express their opinion."

Bands played at a closing rally for the referendum campaign in Barcelona where people constructed the slogan "Referendum is democracy" in big white letters on a stage in front of a cheering crowd, many draped in the red-and-yellow Catalan flag.

Defying court orders

People preparing to camp out in polling stations in order to defy court orders to close them were also in high spirits.

At one Barcelona school, Hector, a 43-year-old local, said five or six families would be spending the night.

"We want to make sure the school is open for activities and at night when they might come to clear us out or empty it, there will be families sleeping or people in the street," he said, adding that they planned to play ping-pong and cook a fideua seafood dish on Saturday.

The head of the Catalan regional police ordered officers to evacuate and close polling stations by 6 am on Sunday, before the voting is due to open at 9 am.

In an internal memo published by La Vanguardia newspaper, the police chief said force should be used only as a last resort.

"At all times, before using force, you must take into account what might be the consequences of this police action and avoid the escalation of this situation, especially when there are children, elderly or other vulnerable people amongst the crowd," the document, whose authenticity was confirmed by a police spokeswoman, said.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings is following the story.

“Peaceful resistance”