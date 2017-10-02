US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he told his Secretary of State not to waste his time trying to negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump later tweeted that his White House predecessors, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, had all "failed" on North Korea by "Being nice to Rocket Man," so "why would it work now?"

Kim succeeded his father, Kim Jong-il, as North Korean leader in 2011, during Obama's administration. Previous presidents negotiated with Pyongyang. Despite their efforts, North Korea has pressed ahead with its weapons programs.

Tillerson disclosed on Saturday that the United States was directly communicating with North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs but that Pyongyang had shown no interest in dialogue.

"Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!" Trump said.

Tillerson's China visit