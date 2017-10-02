A drone strike on Monday killed at least eight members of the Hezbollah militia in Syria, where the Lebanese group is fighting alongside the Syrian regime, a Britain-based monitor said.

An unidentified "drone hit a Hezbollah position near the town of Sukhna (in central Homs province) killing eight fighters, and injuring more than 20," said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

Asked about a report that a US drone carried out the strike, the spokesman for the US-led coalition said the location was outside its area of operations.

Hezbollah is a key force multiplier for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and has fought alongside his forces across the country against rebel forces.