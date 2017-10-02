Reaction to the massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival poured in from the United States and abroad on Monday after at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

US President Donald Trump

"Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night's horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering."

Former US President Barack Obama

Barack Obama said he is praying for the victims of the Las Vegas attack which left over 50 people dead and called it "a senseless tragedy."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President Erdogan condemned the incident as a "terror" attack and offered condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

"This crime which killed tens of peaceful citizens is shocking in its cruelty."

British Prime Minister Theresa May

Prime Minister May called the attack "appalling" and said that the UK's thoughts were with the victims.