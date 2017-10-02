WORLD
World leaders react to the Las Vegas massacre
A 64-year-old man armed with more than 10 rifles rained down gunfire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, slaughtering at least 58 people in the largest mass shooting in US history before killing himself.
US President Donald Trump makes a statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 2, 2017. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2017

Reaction to the massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival poured in from the United States and abroad on Monday after at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

US President Donald Trump

"Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night's horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering."

Former US President Barack Obama

Barack Obama said he is praying for the victims of the Las Vegas attack which left over 50 people dead and called it "a senseless tragedy."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President Erdogan condemned the incident as a "terror" attack and offered condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

"This crime which killed tens of peaceful citizens is shocking in its cruelty."

British Prime Minister Theresa May

Prime Minister May called the attack "appalling" and said that the UK's thoughts were with the victims.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis in a statement released by the Vatican said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas."

"Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

"I was shocked by the news from Las Vegas. Our sympathy and condolences go to the relatives and families of the victims."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The Canadian premier offered the support of Canadians for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq

"We are shocked and horrified by the violence that took place in Las Vegas. The Secretary-General is sending a letter of condolence to the US government today to express our sorrow at the lives that were lost."

French President Emmanuel Macron

In a tweet Macron said: "My thoughts are with our American friends and partners who have had to suffer this modern violence in #LasVegas a few hours ago."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
