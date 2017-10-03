At least 17 people were killed and many more injured on Monday by suicide bombings that targeted a police station in the Midan neighbourhood of Damascus, the capital of Syria.

Several suicide bombers, believed to have been three, detonated themselves in front of and inside the police station, according to authorities.

Local police officers learned that one of the bombers used a hand grenade to attack the police station from a viaduct before he detonated his explosive device at about 13:30 on the viaduct which runs parallel to the police station.

"Previously, the attacker whose identity was unknown attacked us. The terrorists outside the police station launched the attack from the viaduct. Police officers and the army unit together resisted and foiled the attack," said Tarek, a police officer.

Afterward, another bomber detonated his explosive device at the gate of the police station, while a third bomber entered the police station and detonated his explosive device after being surrounded by police officers and an army unit.

The Syrian regime's Interior Minister Mohammed Shaar told reporters that one of the attackers had managed to enter the police station and reach the first floor of the building.

Daesh said three of its fighters carried out an attack on a Damascus police station on Monday.

In a statement distributed on a Daesh channel via the Telegram messaging service on Tuesday, the group said two of the fighters fired shots in the station before blowing themselves up. The third blew himself up later as "reinforcements" arrived.

Local state television showed images of damage from inside the building, with a black police uniform shirt covered in dust lying in the rubble of partially collapsed walls.

Policemen carried one body away from the scene wrapped inside a white tarpaulin.

The same police station in Midan was targeted last December when a seven-year-old female suicide bomber blew herself up inside the station.

Local reactions