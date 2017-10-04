At least four people were killed and 15 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack at the main court building in Libya's third-largest city of Misrata on Wednesday, security sources said.

The sources said a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest inside the building, which is in the centre of the coastal city, about 200 km (125 miles) east of the capital, Tripoli.

Several people in a black vehicle drove into the court complex, said a witness.

“One of them blew himself up at the gate and the other two with Kalashnikovs opened fire at random,” he said.

“Shooting could be heard all over the city centre after the attack, and ambulances rushed to the scene.”

The witness, who asked not to be named, said he believed the attackers had used rocket-propelled grenades.