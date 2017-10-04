British Prime Minister Theresa May’s bid to reassert her dwindling authority was marred on Wednesday by a keynote speech interrupted by repeated coughing fits and a prankster.

On top of all this, letters of May’s slogan falling off the stage also played a role in the interruption during the Conservative Party’s annual conference which she wanted use to bring her divided party together.

The British PM wanted to use her speech to pitch herself as the only person able to deliver Brexit and keep opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn out of power.

She started by apologising for her botched bet on a snap June election which stripped her party of its majority in parliament.

May then pitched a revitalised “British Dream” for which she proposed fixing broken markets and uniting the country.

But her flow was interrupted by British comedian Simon Brodkin, who handed her a P45 letter, a document given to employees when they leave their job.

The document had been “signed” by the comedian using the name of her ambitious Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

Coughing fits

May then began a coughing fit and was repeatedly forced to take drinks of water, even coughing into her glass, and was proffered a lozenge from her finance minister, Philip Hammond.

While she was speaking, several letters fell off the slogans behind her on the stage.

Some Twitter users seized on images of the missing letters to poke fun at the Conservatives: one said their glue was even failing to hold the party together.