President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday to visit a city shaken by the deadliest shooting spree in modern US history.

The president and first lady Melania Trump visited with Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo after landing, then departed for the local hospital, where they were slated to visit with victims and family members.

Trump's trip is the first time he has had to deal directly with the aftermath of a major mass shooting of the type that have killed hundreds of people in recent years in the United States.

"Well, it's a very sad thing. We’re going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time," Trump told reporters at the White House earlier on Wednesday. "It’s a very, very sad day for me, personally."

Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree with no criminal record, was identified as the gunman in Sunday night's attack, spraying bullets at an open-air concert from the window of his suite in a high-rise hotel and killing 58 people.

Trump's motorcade passed the hotel from the freeway during the drive to the hospital.

Paddock killed himself as police closed in, and investigators have so far said they do not know what motivated him.