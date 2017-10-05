The girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people and himself in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history was questioned by the FBI on Wednesday and said she had no idea he was "planning violence against anyone."

Marilou Danley, who returned late on Tuesday from a family visit to the Philippines and is regarded by investigators as a "person of interest," said through a lawyer that the carnage Stephen Paddock unleashed while she was abroad caught her completely unaware.

"He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen," Danley, 62, said in a written statement read to reporters by her attorney in Los Angeles, where she was being questioned.

"I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him," she said.

"It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone."

Trump visit

Her lawyer, Matt Lombard, said Danley was "fully cooperating" with the investigation.

Danley, an Australian citizen of Filipino heritage, said she flew back to the United States voluntarily "because I know that the FBI and Las Vegas Police Department wanted to talk to me, and I wanted to talk to them."

Fifty-eight people died and more than 500 were injured when Paddock, 64, sprayed an outdoor concert with gunfire on Sunday night from his 32nd-floor suite of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

He took his own life before police stormed his room, where they found as many as 23 guns, bringing the total death toll to 59.

Twelve of his rifles were fitted with so-called bump stocks, officials said, allowing the guns to be fired almost as though they were automatic weapons.

US President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas on Wednesday, marking the first time since taking office that he has had to confront a major mass shooting.

Focus on money

Investigators, at a loss to determine a motive for Sunday's bloodshed, have focused on Danley, who had shared Paddock's retirement community condo in Mesquite, Nevada, northeast of Las Vegas, before leaving the United States for the Philippines in mid-September.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents met her plane at Los Angeles International Airport and took her away for questioning, two US officials briefed on the case said.

The officials said that as of midday Wednesday, there was no indication she was aware of Paddock's plans.