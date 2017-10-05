Secretary of State Rex Tillerson firmly denied on Wednesday he had considered resigning from Donald Trump's cabinet and refused to comment on claims he had once called the president a "moron."

Washington's top diplomat held a news conference to respond to a report that he had used insulting language about Trump at a Pentagon meeting in July and that Vice President Mike Pence had persuaded him not to quit.

"There's never been a consideration in my mind to leave," the former oil executive said, from a podium in the Treaty Room of the State Department.

"I serve at the appointment of the president, and I am here for as long as the president feels I can be useful to achieving his objectives."

Tillerson refused to directly address the most damaging allegation in Wednesday's detailed NBC News report – that he had called Trump a "moron" in front of senior officials at a July 20 meeting at the Department of Defense.