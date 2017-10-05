Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz, the first-ever Saudi monarch to visit Russia.

The visit is in the global spotlight as the US is Saudi Arabia's strongest ally, who has traditionally been at odds with Russia.

“Russia cannot be an alternative to the United States for Saudi Arabia because Washington provides the best security partnership,” Al Sharq Forum's Research Director, Galip Dalay told TRT World.

Moscow has increased its influence in the Middle East in recent years, beginning with its intervention in the Syrian war, which has helped to improve the fortunes of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the long-running conflict.

Additionally, Russia has aligned itself with Iran in Syria – a fact that has not gone unnoticed by the US or Saudi Arabia.

Dalay said Russia’s increasing presence in the Middle East pushes regional powers to approach Moscow, but this would not change Saudi Arabia’s allegiance to the US.

“Obviously, Iranian influence in the region will be on the top agenda,” said Dalay.

Iran and Saudi Arabia's historical rivalry

Riyadh has actively supported Syrian rebels fighting Assad's forces while Russian troops and Iranian militias have sided with Assad up until now in Syria.

The level of Saudi Arabia’s support for the opposition decreased after Riyadh began facing economic problems.

Riyadh had vetted the opposition groups it has supported, never backing the groups who had links to the Muslim Brotherhood. The Brotherhood is considered to be a terrorist organisation both by Riyadh and Moscow.

The dynamics changed after Russia, Turkey, and Iran struck a deal at the Astana peace talks for four de-escalation zones in Syria to prevent civilian casualties.

In one of those de-escalation zones in Idlib, five hundred Iranian troops will be deployed alongside Russian and Turkish troops.

Riyadh is concerned about the growing influence of its arch-rival Iran. Militia groups backed by Iran have long had a role in the fighting and control of different areas of Syria.

The discussion on Syria is likely to focus on whether the regime in Syria will change once Daesh is defeated, Assad's future, as well what peace talks between Saudi-backed opposition activists and Damascus can achieve and the creation of new de-escalation zones.