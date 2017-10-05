Scores of people have been killed and hundreds injured in violence over the past few weeks in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions in clashes between government forces and residents agitating for the independence of the anglophone regions.

TRT World has a list of 30 people who were allegedly killed on September 22, 28 and October 1, but with an effective news blackout in the region it is hard to verify all the deaths.

A press release issued on Tuesday, the Central Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (REDHAC) reported that: “At least 100 demonstrators were killed as a result of the actual live bullets by the defense and security forces and by suffocation of tear gas absorbed in large quantities.”

It said it was able to identify 38 and that more than 200 people had been arrested, while 70 people were reported missing.

On various social media channels, such as Twitter and Facebook, claims are emerging of many bodies being found in the forests of Cameroon. Again, many of the claims are hard to independently verify.

Blame Biya

Blame for the deaths has been placed squarely on the government forces of Cameroon’s 84-year old President Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon since 1982.

Biya has issued a statement condemning the violence.

World War I legacy

The crisis in Cameroon has been in the making for the past century and has its origins in World War I, which ended in November 1918.

Cameroon, originally the German colony, was one of the spoils of war that saw Germany lose its colonies in terms of the Treaty of Versailles in 1919. It was divvied up between France and Britain, with France getting the lion's share. The French and English portions were governed separately.

The British territory consisted of two portions, known as Northern Cameroons and Southern Cameroons. Both were administered from Lagos, the capital of what was then British-controlled Nigeria.