WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mystery surrounds motive of Las Vegas shooter
Police say the 64-year-old gunman, responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, meticulously planned the event and spent decades acquiring weapons while he lived a secret life.
Mystery surrounds motive of Las Vegas shooter
Stephen Paddock, 64, the gunman who attacked the Route 91 Harvest music festival in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, is seen in an undated social media photo on October 3, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2017

US investigators are trying to piece together the cause behind Sunday’s massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The gunman responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history meticulously planned the event and spent decades acquiring weapons.

Police say that the 64-year-old shooter, Stephen Paddock, never roused suspicion before the incident as he lived a secret life.

Recommended

But as more details emerge about the gunman so do more questions as to how he pulled off his attack.

TRT World’s Harry Horton reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria