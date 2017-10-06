For the past five years, I, a 28-year-old female teacher of English and a journalist , have been commuting back and forth between Tunis and Jendouba to teach at a university in a town bordering Algeria.

The hour and a half commute has become a ritual of sorts; a ritual, which like all rituals, is enforced by repetition.

Chronology does not matter as to when the ritualistic scenes fall into place but my commute always ends with the same scene: the sight of a dozen women dressed poorly riding in the back of a pick-up truck. Sometimes the truck lags behind us as it makes stops on the way to pick up more women and sometimes it leads the way only to stop at one of those vast fields of Jendouba to drop women off at work.

Whether it is in the pouring rain or under the scorching sun, these women take their daily morning journey to work in the fields of the rural areas of Jendouba for hours without social security or healthcare—and in a country that recently made headlines for allowing women to marry non-Muslims—where they work for half the pay of their male counterparts.

One article headline read, ‘’The Next Arab Spring? Women’s Rights”. Kamel Daoud calls Tunisian President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi, a “revolutionary” for reviewing laws regarding equal inheritance for women and for legalizing interfaith marriage.

Newspapers read ‘’Tunisia allows its women to marry non-Muslims ‘’ and criticism from hardliners in the Arab world started pouring in.

Fast forward to 8.30 am when my first class of the day begins, my students complain about the poorly resourced library that lacks references materials.

Over the past five years, some of my female students were obliged to marry and drop out. A lack of employment opportunities means their families conceive of marriage as their only shot at a decent life.

The situation is no different in the capital of Tunis where a young woman, a victim of sexual harassment in the train, was laughed off by the police when she went to report the incident. Her traumatic experience was met with neglect from policemen who told her to forget about it. For many young people, measures like the repeal of law No. 73—that bans Tunisian women from marrying non-Muslim men—though worthy of applause, the motivations triggering it remain questionable.

Interfaith marriage is unquestionably a right but the government’s timing of the announcement is suspicious. Just the day before, the Tunisian parliament approved the Reconciliation Law that seeks to absolve officials of the old regime from prosecution for corruption.

The announcement sparked youth movement protests, namely “Manich Msameh” (I will not forgive). For many young people, such a law thwarts the revolution’s goals to end corruption as it gives amnesty to the corrupt, and it threatens Tunisia's democracy.

As many cheered the victory for women’s rights, others expressed their fears that the government is only trying divert the attention of its people away from the counterrevolution.

Feminism after all, is about providing equal economic, political, and social opportunities for women. This opportunity is lost when it comes under the sway of corruption which leaves young people—including young women—unable to pursue their studies or agreeing to being paid half of what men are paid in the agricultural sector. Following the approval of the Reconciliation Law, protests spread throughout civil society in downtown Tunis.