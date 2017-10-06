Catalonia's independence stand-off with Spain risks deepening the European Union's woes just as it was beginning to contemplate the end of the Brexit and migrant crises and a bright new future for the bloc.

Only days ago EU leaders held a summit to declare they were plotting a new course together, while European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker proclaimed recently "the wind is back in Europe's sails" after being buffeted by the eurosceptism that drove Britain's shock vote to leave.

But the escalating crisis over Catalonia's hotly contested independence referendum on Sunday, banned by Spain and marred by violence, has left the EU floundering in the shoals again.

TRT World'sJack Parrock reports.

The Catalonia crisis has trapped the EU between the rock of its principle of non-interference in member states' internal affairs, and the hard place of its role as a champion of democracy and freedom of expression.