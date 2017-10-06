Iraq is prepared to use force to take back control of its border crossings from Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) forces and says that joint-military exercises with Turkey are a preparation for possible forceful takeover of KRG-controlled border crossings.

Iraq's ambassador to Turkey, Dr Hisham Al Alawii, speaking at a press conference in the capital city of Ankara on Monday, insisted that all border posts as well as airports had to come under the control of the central government.

"If required, the prime minister has made it clear that he is willing and has the authorisation to use force if required," said Alawii.

"There has been some joint exercises by the Iraqi forces and the Turkish forces near the border. And that was in preparation for forcing our control over the border gate."

Alawii said that the control of the airports and borders in the country was constitutionally mandated to be under the control of the central Iraqi government.

The KRG, which has control of the semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq as well as some disputed areas, such as Kirkuk, has controlled border crossings and airports in the region. That includes the Habur border gate, the only official border crossing with Turkey, through which most of Iraq's trade with Turkey passes.

Iraq's warning over control of the border gates and airport follows a September 25 independence referendum held in the northern semi-autonomous and disputed regions of Iraq.

The referendum did not receive the recognition of the Iraqi central government or the wider international community, including neighbours Iran and Turkey. In fact both countries condemned the move and promptly started implementing various economic measures to force the KRG government led by Masoud Barzani to back down.

These measures included the banning of international flights to Erbil International Airport and Sulaimaniyah International Airport.

"We are very satisfied with the cooperation [of other countries] so far," said Alawii.

He said that a new border post which did not abut the semi-autonomous region was also under consideration.

"We are also talking about establishing of a new border gate between the two countries, which should be outside the borders of the Kurdistan region directly from the southern part of Turkey to Mosul, near the point of Fishkhabur."