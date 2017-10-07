The US military said on Friday that a fourth soldier was killed during an attack on Wednesday in Niger, raising the death toll from an incident that has thrown a spotlight on the US counterterrorism mission in the West African nation.

The United States had previously announced that three US Army Special Forces soldiers had been killed and another two wounded when a joint US-Nigerien patrol came under attack near the village of Tongo Tongo.

It did not disclose until Friday that a fourth soldier had been missing. Officials said his body was found by Nigerien forces on Friday morning near the site of the ambush, ending an extensive rescue and recovery mission.

No group has taken responsibility for the killings, although officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the United States suspects a local branch of Daesh was responsible.

The US military's Africa Command declined to publicly name any group but said the American military would hunt down the insurgents.

"Absolutely, we are resolved and stalwart in our efforts to go after those who attacked this joint patrol of Nigerien and US forces," said Army Colonel Mark Cheadle, a spokesman for the US military's Africa Command.

From initial accounts, the 40-member patrol, which included about a dozen US troops, came under a swift attack by militants riding in a dozen vehicles and on about 20 motorcycles.