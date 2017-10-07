Gunmen launched a string of attacks on police stations in a small town in northern Mozambique killing two policemen but 14 of the gunmen were slain, police said on Saturday.

Police have been slow in releasing details of the attacks which occurred on Thursday and Friday in Mocimboa de Praia.

“We recorded 14 deaths and several bandits were wounded,” police spokesman Inacio Dina said.

Police said the attacks were coordinated.

Local media said three police stations in the sleepy town, 80 kilometres from natural gas fields, were targeted.

Homegrown militants

At a news conference on Thursday, Dina suggested the attackers were linked to a homegrown militants but gave no details.

Police have so far arrested 10 other gunmen, recovered four firearms and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.