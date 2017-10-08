CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Balkan pepper relish stirs appetites and pride
Avjar dates back to the 19th century and the first known use was at a restaurant in Belgrade. But several Balkan countries now claim the condiment as their own.
Balkan pepper relish stirs appetites and pride
Ajvar was originally a traditional Serbian condiment that contains garlic, chilli pepper and roasted aubergine. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 8, 2017

It is a source of Balkan rivalry with one unique scent: the wood-fire roasting of peppers wafting through towns and villages each autumn as families prepare the region's best-loved relish.

Slathered on bread, nibbled with cheese or served alongside meat dishes, "ajvar" has for generations filled the shelves of winter pantries - and the rich spread's production is a matter of no little pride.

Making ajvar begins with this juicy fruit, which is then roasted and peeled, minced or chopped and simmered with sunflower oil, giving the relish its deep rusty colour.

Recommended

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov