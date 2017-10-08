Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Catalonia's capital Barcelona on Sunday to express their opposition to declaring independence from Spain, showing how divided the region is on the issue.

A crowd estimated by local police to number 350,000 waved Spanish and Catalan flags and carried banners saying "Catalonia is Spain" and "Together we are stronger".

They poured into the city centre after politicians on both sides hardened their positions in the country's worst political crisis for decades.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday he would not rule out removing Catalonia's government and calling a fresh local election if it claimed independence, as well as suspending the wealthy region's existing autonomous status.

The stark warning came days before Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is expected to address the region's parliament, on Tuesday, when he could unilaterally declare independence.

Catalonia, which has its own language and culture and is led by a pro-independence regional government, held a referendum on Oct. 1 over secession, in defiance of Spain's constitutional court which had declared the vote illegal.

TRT World's Francis Collings has more from Barcelona.

Divided region

The Catalan authorities say the referendum showed voters overwhelmingly support independence.

More than 90 percent of those who voted backed secession, but opinion polls on the issue suggest the region is more closely divided. Turn-out for the referendum was just 43 percent, with most residents who wish to remain in Spain staying home.

The anti-independence demonstration, which included Catalans and people from other parts of Spain, underlined how the dispute has riven the region itself. A month ago, a million people rallied in the city to support independence.

"We feel both Catalan and Spanish," Araceli Ponze, 72, said during Sunday's rally. "We are facing a tremendous unknown. We will see what happens this week but we have to speak out very loudly so they know what we want."

Puigdemont said in an interview to be broadcast on Catalan television later on Sunday that a law passed by the Catalan parliament preparing the way for the Oct. 1 referendum calls for a declaration of independence in the event of a "yes" vote.

"We will apply what the law says," he said, according to advance excerpts of the interview released by TV3.