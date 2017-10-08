Millions of Liberians will head to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new president in what will be the first time since 1944 that there will be a democratic transfer of power in the country from one elected leader to another.

Africa's first female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's term is coming to an end, paving the way for a new leader with a new vision. There are 20 candidates all vying for the presidency.

Former footballer George Weah, now a presidential candidate, has promised voters growth if they cast their ballots for him.

"For our country to have roads, for our nurses to be paid, for the military to have logistics, for our police to have logistics, for our people justice to be now," Weah says, calling for people’s support.

Caitlin McGee reports.