Kenyan police lobbed tear gas at opposition supporters who protested around the country on Monday to demand a reform of the election commission before new polls are held later this month.

Thousands gathered in the capital and the western opposition stronghold, Kisumu, while smaller demonstrations took place elsewhere, as the opposition stepped up its protest campaign from two to three days a week.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga reiterated that he would not take part in a rerun of the presidential election on October 26 if his demands are not met.

"We have said and we continue to say that we will not participate in the elections if the environment is not conducive for a free and fair election," he told a press conference.

Void election