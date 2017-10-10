Wildfires raging in the western US state of California on Monday forced the evacuation of more than 20,000 people, officials said, with 10 people so far killed in the blazes.

At least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings were destroyed as the state declared an emergency in three counties ravaged by fires.

Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties are covered by Governor Jerry Brown's order.

The counties are north of San Francisco Bay.

California's fire service said about 20,000 hectares (49,000 acres) have been ravaged by the major infernos in those counties which are famed for their production of wine.