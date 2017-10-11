WORLD
4 MIN READ
Former Portuguese PM Socrates indicted on corruption charges
After a four year investigation, former Portuguese Premier Jose Socrates has been indicted on graft and money laundering charges.
Former Portuguese PM Socrates indicted on corruption charges
his file photo taken on July 26, 2017 shows former Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Socrates during a interview to members of the international press association in Lisbon. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 11, 2017

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Socrates was indicted on graft and money laundering charges on Wednesday in the country's biggest corruption investigation, which prosecutors say exposed his illicit links to a business elite targeted by the inquiry.

Neither Socrates, a Socialist, nor his lawyers were available for comment but he has denied any wrongdoing on many occasions, calling the accusations politically-motivated.

A more than 4,000-page indictment issued after a four-year inquiry accuses Socrates of playing a pivotal role and receiving millions of euros in a scheme involving the disgraced former heads of the Espirito Santo banking empire and of Portugal Telecom, the country's main telecom operator.

Both entities have since ceased to exist, inflicting billions of euros in losses on taxpayers and shareholders, and their former top brass have been accused of other crimes in separate high-profile investigations.

Socrates, who was premier from 2005 to 2011, was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of corruption and spent months in prison before being shifted to house arrest while prosecutors and police continued investigating to yield the formal indictment.

He is now charged with three counts of passive corruption while holding political office, 16 counts of money-laundering, nine counts of forging documents and three counts of tax fraud. The alleged crimes occurred between 2006 and 2015.

A trial date for Socrates has not yet been set.

Prosecutors said Socrates, as prime minister and afterwards, gave illicit commercial benefits to a large construction company, LENA, in return for payments received via middlemen, who were also indicted, via a Swiss bank account.

Recommended

A former top-level manager at state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos has also been charged with facilitating payments.

Ricardo Salgado, former CEO of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) and head of the Espirito Santo banking clan, is charged with paying Socrates for using his clout as prime minister to sway Portugal Telecom to follow a strategy defined by Salgado.

Salgado is also accused of paying Portugal Telecom former CEO Zeinal Bava and chairman Henrique Granadeiro - both of whom were also indicted.

BES, which was a major shareholder in Portugal Telecom, collapsed in 2014 under a mountain of debt, causing a default of nearly 1 billion euros at Portugal Telecom, which has since been sold off.

A total of 19 people and nine firms including LENA and various others in the construction, resort development, consulting and investment areas, have been indicted in the process.

Socrates resigned as prime minister in the middle of his second four-year term in 2011 as an escalating debt crisis forced him to request an international bailout, which imposed painful austerity measures on Portugal.

The Socialists subsequently regained power in 2015 under Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who was a minister in Socrates' first cabinet.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria