US and Turkish military forces continue to work well together, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday amid a diplomatic row between the two NATO partners.

"We maintain a very close collaboration, very close communication, the military-to-military interaction and integration has not been affected by this," Mattis told reporters as he traveled to a military headquarters in Florida.

“It’s a NATO ally that we will work hard to stay aligned with against our common enemy. And we are doing good work together," he stressed.

A diplomatic spat erupted last week when Turkey arrested a Turkish employee Metin Topuz of the American consulate on suspicion of links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) blamed for last year's failed coup.

Topuz has been linked to a number of FETO suspects, including police commissioners and former prosecutor Zekeriya Oz, a fugitive accused of attempting to overthrow the government through the use of force, said a judicial source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions.