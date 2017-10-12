US President Donald Trump might decertify the pact to curb Iran’s nuclear programme on Friday.

But as the nuclear deal turns two years old, we have to ask: how did we get here?

1953 – Iran's Premier Mossadegh overthrown

British and American intelligence agencies orchestrate a coup d’etat to oust the Shah's appointed Prime Minister, Mohammad Mossadegh.

The coup is intended to rout Mossadegh’s policy of nationalising the country’s oil industry, which had been under British control since 1913 through the Anglo-Persian Oil Company – or British Petroleum, as it is known today. The ouster also aimed to stop encroaching Soviet influence in Iran.

With strong military and economic backing from Washington, the notoriously profligate Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi returns to power, ruling the country until the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The Pahvlavi dynasty itself was installed by the British Empire after in a coup orchestrated in 1921.

Carter era

1977– US President Jimmy Carter takes office. He sets about building a unique relationship with Pahlavi, who had accepted the role of protecting US interests in the country.

1979 – The Age of Ayatollahs

The US-backed Shah is forced to leave the country following months of clashes and clerical revolts against his puppet regime. He travels through various countries until heading to the US for cancer treatment.

Following his departure, Iranian religious leader, Ayatollah Khomeini returns from exile in France to take power in Iran. Thousands of cassette recordings were heard across the country.

In public, Khomeini voices rhetoric against the US and Carter for their support of the Shah. He soon becomes the charismatic leader of the opposition.

The tapes hide a truth: Khomeini privately assures the US of his support in ongoing contact with the US. The Carter administration effectively paves the way for his return to Iran, sending a general to keep the military from a takeover.

After Khomenei's return, political and social instability escalated and street battles raged between pro-Khomeini protesters and security officers across the country.

'Islamic Republic's' birth

In April - A national constitutional referendum asks voters this question: "Age-old [monarchial] regime change to Islamic republic, the constitution of which will be approved by the nation – Yes or No?"

Following a landslide victory, Khomeini declares the country an Islamic republic. It is "God's government" he says, and to stand against him would be a "revolt against God." After initial struggles with leftists, power is placed squarely in the hands of a clerical class, by way a controversial doctrine known as Wilayet e faqih. The doctrine later shapes the autocratic nature of the Republic's rule.

Khomeini becomes Iran's political and religious Supreme Leader, a role he holds for life.

One of his first moves was to publicly back the seizure of US hostages, by sending his son to the embassy.

Hostage crisis

In November, a watershed event began that broke diplomatic relations between the two nations. Iranian students fiercely loyal to Khomeini seize the US embassy in Tehran and take 90 hostages, including 52 who were held captive for 444 days. They demand the expulsion of the Shah from the US.

The majority of the students go on to serve in senior government positions.

It remains the longest-running hostage crisis in recorded history.

Following the crisis, Carter severes diplomatic ties with Iran and signed an executive order to freeze all assets, properties, and bank accounts of the Iranian government in the US.

1980 – A Carter-led hostage rescue mission fails after helicopters crashes in a sandstorm and eight US servicemen were killed.

1981 – Iran releases hostages one minute after the US President Reagan was sworn in, a move seen as punishment for Carter's support of the Shah.

Iranian proxies wage suicide attacks