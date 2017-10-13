The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) deployed thousands of fighters around the disputed oil city of Kirkuk on Friday for fear of an attack by Iraqi government troops and militia, a senior official said.

"Thousands of heavily armed peshmerga units are now completely in their positions around Kirkuk," a top aide to KRG president Masoud Barzani tweeted.

"Their order is to defend at any cost," Hemin Hawrami said.

The alert came after KRG authorities accused the Iraqi government of massing forces in readiness for an offensive to seize Kurdish-held oil fields around Kirkuk, as tensions soar after a vote for independence last month.

They accused the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), paramilitary units dominated by Iran-trained Shia militia, of massing fighters in two mainly Shia Turkmen areas south of Kirkuk in a bid to provoke a confrontation.

However, The Iraqi military command, in a statement, denied the Iraqi army was launching an operation to retake the city.