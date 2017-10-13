CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Steven Seagal meets Philippines' Duterte, talks drug war
US-Russian (and Serbian) actor Steven Seagal meets Philippine President Duterte who has launched a brutal crackdown on drugs, resulting in thousands of deaths.
Steven Seagal meets Philippines' Duterte, talks drug war
President Rodrigo Duterte with visiting American actor Steven Seagal (L) gestures during his courtesy call in Manila, Philippines, October 12, 2017. / Reuters
October 13, 2017

US/Russian (and Serbian) actor Steven Seagal, famous for playing action roles like a vice squad detective in Above the Law, met Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte while on a location scouting trip in Manila.

Video footage released by government channel RTVM showed Seagal animatedly talking to Duterte.

Seagal, 65, was in the Philippines to look for a location for his upcoming movie which will be “about illegal drugs and other crimes,” a presidential palace statement said.

The statement said that Duterte told Seagal that “movies are a reflection of life” and “reiterated his strong stance against illegal drugs because it enslaves people to a form of synthetic chemical.”

Duterte has been involved in a deadly drug war since taking office last June, and on Wednesday ordered all drug operations be left to the drug enforcement agency, amid unprecedented scrutiny of police conduct in the brutal crackdown that has left thousands of Filipinos dead.

Recommended

Earlier this week, Seagal said at a news conference in Manila that he didn’t think the Philippines was “a dangerous place.”

“It’s a place that’s up and coming with the new leadership,” the Philippine Star reported him as saying.

Duterte was nicknamed “The Punisher” due to his zero-tolerance of crime and drugs during the 22 years he was mayor of southern Davao City.

A former martial arts instructor, Seagal is famous for action hero roles in blockbuster movies in the 1990s, such as Under Siege and Hard To Kill.

He has also starred in a reality television series called Steven Seagal: Lawman, in which he carries out duties as a reserve deputy sheriff in Louisiana.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov