“If you are lucky enough to survive the air strikes in Raqqa, the first thing that you encounter when you want to flee is the mines. If you are lucky again, then it is the snipers – especially if you’re in a van or car.”

Abo Mohamed, a former medicine salesman no longer had a job in Syrian city of Raqqa – as the only functioning hospital in the city fell under the control of Daesh after it declared the city as its de facto capital in 2014.

He was able tosend his wife and kids to Turkey at the end of 2015. When conditions worsened, he decided to flee the city, despite all the risks. That was only a couple of months before the US-led coalition and its partner on the ground, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) started their offensive to take Daesh-occupied Raqqa.

As the fighting intensifies in the city, residents living in Raqqa are left with the stark choice of staying or fleeing in a bid to survive. One is not better than the other. And neither offers any guarantee of survival.

Staying means the uncertainty of living in the midst of frequent airstrikes by the Russian-backed regime or US-led coalition. It was an option that Abo Mohamed did not want to risk.

(For civilians "Trapped in a battle” between Daesh and the coalition forces bombardment on the basis of coordinates provided by SDF militants, leaving the city comes with a price.

For Abo Mohamed, it was $1,000, a number which is more than it used to be for others who'd fled previously. That's because of the rivalry between the SDF and Free Syrian Army (FSA), and the SDF preventing FSA supporters from leaving the city.

Abo Mohamed supported Turkey-backed FSA, an umbrella coalition of opposition groups in Syria. He had attended the demonstrations demanding political freedom and an end to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s rule.

A smuggler provided him a fake passport and forged papers, and a safe passage through SDF-controlled checkpoints. But safety is a relative word in Raqqa. “It's better to cross with a family rather than moving alone,” he says.

“Because the smugglers have no sides. They only deal with money and they don’t care about the rest,” Abo Mohamad says.

Indeed, his smuggler convinced SDF militants that he had no connections to Daesh, or the umbrella opposition group, FSA, when they questioned him on his way out from Raqqa. When he was able to cross the Euphrates River by boat, he was closer to his final destination: Turkey.

Survivors from Raqqa told Amnesty International that “the coalition forces have been targeting boats crossing the Euphrates River, one of the only viable escape routes for civilians trying to flee the city.”

Reports said Daesh plants booby traps on exit routes, shoots anyone trying to sneak out and sets up fake SDF checkpoints to arrest civilians – a tactic to keep using them as human shields.

“By embedding themselves in civilian areas of Raqqa and using civilians as human shields, IS fighters [Daesh militants] are adding to their brutal track record of systematically and flagrantly flouting the laws of war,” said Donatella Rovera, Senior Crisis Response Adviser at Amnesty International.

Abo Mohamad is now in Sanliurfa, Turkey with his family.

However, many others who managed to flee Raqqa are mostly settled in two SDF-controlled camps – Karama, in the east, and Ain al Issa in the north – outside the city.

Some others have made their way to around 40 other camps across the country’s northwest.

Most of the camps for Internally Displaced People across northwestern Syriaare reported to be barely functioning , with only a few equipped with electricity or toilets. According to aid workers, some of the nearby camps have limited water and basic medical services.

But even those camps are better than staying in Raqqa, especially for those who have any links to FSA. Abo Mohamad says that to even be related to a person who has connections with the FSA can endanger civilians, who were not able to get out of the city.

“My uncle was a well-known tribe leader in Raqqa. His name is Abdurrazaq Faisal. He was 50 years-old when the SDF came to his house. They hit him along with his wife and children. Then, they arrested all of them. It’s been now about two years and nobody heard anything about them,” he says.

“He didn’t support any party, he was just a regular civilian, but his brothers were from the Free Syrian Army,” he says.