Four Moldovan citizens were killed and two others were injured when a cargo plane chartered by the French military crashed into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Saturday, Ivorian and French officials said.

Four French citizens survived the crash but were injured, Ivory Coast's Security Minister Sidiki Diakite told reporters at the scene.

Several Ivorian security sources said French soldiers were among the wounded.

"What we can say for the time being is that this morning around 8:30 GMT, an Antonov plane crashed...with 10 on board including the crew members," he said.

The crash occurred during a storm with heavy rain and lightning and rescuers were hampered by rough seas.

Though Abidjan's airport is located in a heavily populated area, it did not appear that anyone was hurt on the ground.