Voters in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan head to the polls on Sunday to choose their next president in an unpredictable election setting the Central Asian country apart from its deeply authoritarian neighbours.

Voting in the toughly fought election begins at 0200 GMT and concludes at 1400 GMT with a split electorate making a second round of voting a strong possibility, according to analysts.

“I am undecided,” Talant Jumabekov, a 20-year-old student at a university in Bishkek said.

“A lot of my friends feel this way. It is our first opportunity to vote for our country’s leader but we don’t know who to vote for.”

President Almazbek Atambayev’s six years at the helm of the country, which is dependent on Russia for political support and looks to next-door China for loans and much-needed investment, have been dogged by intrigue, crackdowns and upheavals.

His own election in 2011 came on the back of political and ethnic violence the year before that left hundreds dead.

Two main candidates

Now Atambayev, 61, is stepping down with two main candidates vying to succeed him for a single-term constitutional limit that contrasts sharply with the rule-for-life political culture that exists in neighbouring Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

But he has made it very clear which of the names on the ballot he would like to replace him.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, 58, a member of the Social Democratic Party Atambayev is most closely associated with, has benefited from favourable coverage in the pro-government media according to monitors.