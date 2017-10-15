The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled producer Harvey Weinstein on Saturday, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades.

The academy said in a statement that its board of governors "voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy."

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

The expulsion from the film industry's most prestigious organisation follows allegations reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker from a number of women that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them in incidents dating back to the 1980s.

TRT World's Frances Read reports from Los Angeles.

Weinstein denies

Weinstein, 65, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

In announcing the decision to expel Weinstein, the academy said it was also telegraphing a broader message.