US-backed militia says Syria's Raqqa "completely free of civilians"
Only 200-300 Daesh militants remain in Raqqa as the US-backed SDF makes one last push to complete the seizure of the city.
Smoke rises near the stadium where Daesh militants are holed up after an air strike by coalition forces at the frontline, in Raqqa, Syria, on October 12, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2017

More than 3,000 civilians have fled Daesh's former Syrian stronghold Raqqa, a spokesman for the US-backed force on the verge of capturing the city said on Sunday.

The announcement comes as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched what they described as a final assault against a Daesh pocket inside Raqqa.

"More than 3,000 civilians left on Saturday night as part of a deal and went to areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces," said Talal Sello, spokesman for the militia.

He said Raqqa was now "completely free of civilians," with the exception of the families of Daesh militants still in the city.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SDF said they will continue to fight "until the whole city is clean of the terrorists who refused to surrender, including the foreign fighters."

A convoy of 275 Daesh militants evacuated the city overnight, the SDF said earlier, with the negotiated withdrawal bringing the battle near to its end.

An SDF spokesman said the convoy, which did not include foreign fighters, had taken some civilians with them as human shields.

There are believed to be around 200-300 Daesh militants, mostly foreign fighters, remaining in Raqqa to mount a last stand, an SDF spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

Raqqa had been the de facto capital of a so-called “caliphate” that Daesh claimed to establish in the summer of 2014 after seizing swathes of land across Syria and Iraq.

But Daesh has been on the retreat in Raqqa, having been locked in combat with the SDF since June.

The SDF's political allies have set up a Raqqa Civil Council of people from the city, which has been working with tribal leaders throughout the week to try to secure safe passage for civilians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
