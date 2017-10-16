Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who withdrew from a presidential election re-run set for October 26 saying it should only take place once wide-ranging reforms are undertaken, urged his supporters on Sunday to hold protests.

Authorities have banned protests in central Nairobi and other hotspots in a bid to keep a lid on mounting political turmoil in the build-up to the repeat vote, in which Odinga had been set to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta once again.

The Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta’s victory in the original election on August 8, citing procedural irregularities.

On Friday, Odinga said his withdrawal meant the poll had been “cancelled” and that there should be fresh nominations for a new vote.

“Come out in large numbers tomorrow like you have done today and fear no one. This is your country, and you have the right to protest,” he told a crowd in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Vote to go ahead