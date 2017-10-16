World leaders from the United States, Turkey, Britain and France on Sunday strongly condemned the weekend suicide bombing in Somalia, the worst attack in the country to date with over 300 deaths.

Saturday's blast occurred at a junction in Hodan, a bustling commercial district of the capital Mogadishu which has many shops, hotels and businesses. Hundreds of people had been in the area at the time of the blast.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has more.

The United States condemned the bombing "in the strongest terms" in a statement released by the State Department.

Washington "will continue to stand with the Somali government, its people, and our international allies to combat terrorism and support their efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity that," the statement added.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "Turkey will continue to stand in solidarity with the government and people of Somalia against terrorism," in a message he sent to his Somalian counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

Turkey is a leading donor and investor in Somalia.

In September, it inaugurated the largest foreign-run military training centre in Somalia, where local troops are due to take over the protection of a nation threatened by Al Shabab.