US forces killed dozens of Daesh militants in a strike on Monday on two training camps in central Yemen, the Pentagon said.

The camps in Al Bayda province were being used to train new militants using AK-47s, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Daesh has used ungoverned areas in Yemen to plot, direct, instigate, resource and recruit for attacks against America and its allies around the world, it said.