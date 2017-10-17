The son of Malta's best-known investigative journalist said on Tuesday his mother was killed by a car bomb because of her work exposing political corruption.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, who wrote about graft across Malta's political divides on her blog, died when an explosive ripped through her car minutes after she left her home in the north of the island on Monday afternoon.

Maltese authorities were waiting for the arrival of Dutch forensic experts and American FBI agents to help the investigations.

"My mother was assassinated because she stood between the rule of law and those who sought to violate it, like many strong journalists," Matthew Caruana Galizia said on Facebook.

"She was also targeted because she was the only person doing so," he added. He described rushing to the scene, only to find the burning car and her remains.

The European Commission told journalists it was horrified by the murder in the bloc's smallest state and called for justice.

Spokesman Margaritis Schinas was asked if the Commission would open an procedure to check if Malta was meeting the EU's standards for the rule of law, a process now being applied to Poland over judicial reforms there.

He replied, "We never speculate on these questions. These are very serious subjects ... This is an outrageous act that happened, and what matters now is that justice will be brought.

"This is what we need to see."

Two explosions

The killing near the village of Bidnija stunned the Mediterranean island. Authorities said it was the first murder of a journalist there.

"I saw a small explosion coming from the car and I panicked. A few seconds later, around three to four seconds, there was another, larger explosion," said resident Frans Sant, who was driving in the other direction.