George Saunders became on Tuesday only the second American writer to win Britain's renowned Man Booker Prize, which was awarded for his first full-length novel Lincoln in the Bardo.

Judges for the prestigious English-language literary award praised as original the book that chronicles the death of Abraham Lincoln's 11-year-old son Willie using the accounts of hundreds of narrators.

"The form and style of this utterly original novel reveals a witty, intelligent, and deeply moving narrative," said Lola Young, chair of the judging panel, in announcing the prize at a ceremony in London.

Saunders, 58, described the award as a "great honour, which I hope to live up to with the rest of my work, for the rest of my life."

In a brief, politically-tinged acceptance speech, he made several thinly-veiled references to the controversial policies of US President Donald Trump.

"We live in a strange time," he told the audience. "In the US now we're hearing a lot about the need to protect culture. Well, this tonight is culture."

This year's Man Booker Prize shortlist pitted three US and three British writers against one another.